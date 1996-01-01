12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A partial diploid is a bacterial cell that contains two copies of some genes.
How is a partial diploid created in E. coli?
When a wild-type gene copy is introduced into a strain with a mutated gene copy
When a wild-type gene copy is introduced into a strain with a wild-type gene copy
When a mutated gene copy is introduced into a strain with a mutated gene copy
When both wild-type and mutated gene copies are introduced into a strain