12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes the effect of a mutation in the lacO region of E. coli on transcription?
A
Transcription will proceed normally
B
Transcription will be reduced but still inducible
C
Transcription will be constitutive
D
Transcription will be inducible but not by lactose
E
None of the above