Genomics and Human Medicine
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a disorder that affects the hemoglobin in red blood cells. It causes the hemoglobin to form a sickle or crescent shape, which can cause blockages in small blood vessels leading to reduced blood and oxygen flow to tissues and organs.
Which of the following statements is true about SCD?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It does not have any treatment
B
It can get more severe over time
C
It is not a heritable disease
D
It can be treated with bone marrow transplants