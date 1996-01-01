6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Robertsonian translocation is a condition in which a chromosome becomes attached to another. What type of autosomal chromosome is typically affected by Robertsonian translocation?
A
metacentric
B
telocentric
C
acrocentric
D
submetacentric