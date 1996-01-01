6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mosaic Turner syndrome happens when some of the individual's body cells have a pair of X chromosomes while the other body cells have only one. Hence, mosaicism may be caused by an error during _______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
meiosis
B
mitosis
C
spermatogenesis
D
oogenesis