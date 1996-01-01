20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The phenotypic variance for body length in fish in a pond population is 54.2, and the genotypic variance for the same is 15.4. Determine the environmental variance for this trait.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
69.6
B
38.8
C
34.8
D
19.4