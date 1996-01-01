Suppose the color of a flower is a multifactorial trait controlled by three independently assorting genes, each with two alleles. Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 2 units of color, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂) contributes 4 units of color. The presence of a particular type of nutrient in the soil also affects flower color. There are three possible states for the nutrient content of soil: optimal, moderate, and poor. If the nutrient content is optimal, the flower achieves its full color potential. However, if the nutrient content is moderate or poor, the flower loses color potential. The degree of color loss depends on the nutrient state, as follows:

Nutrient State Color Loss

Optimal (O) 0 units

Moderate (M) 3 units

Poor (P) 6 units

Suppose a flower has the genotype A₁A₂B₁B₂C₁C₂ and is grown in soil with moderate nutrient content. What is the attained color of the flower based on its growth in the given environmental circumstances?