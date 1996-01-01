4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In two populations of birds, the first population has chromosomes with light bands alternating with dark bands, while the second population has chromosomes with only light bands. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The second population has more heterochromatin than the first population.
B
The first population has more euchromatin than the second population.
C
The first population has more heterochromatin than the second population.
D
The first and the second populations have the same amount of heterochromatin and euchromatin.