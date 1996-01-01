4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bloom syndrome is characterized by prenatal and postnatal retardation of growth, great sensitivity of the facial skin to the sun, immune deficiency, and abnormal behavior patterns. It is caused by a mutation in the BLM gene located on chromosome 15. Which of the following is elevated in Bloom syndrome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
frequency of sister chromatid exchange
B
the number of genes in the chromosome
C
the number of non-functioning genes
D
the DNA content in the chromosome