14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a female fly in Drosophila melanogaster has two non-functional copies of the bicoid gene (homozygous loss-of-function allele) and she mates with a wild-type male (normal bicoid gene), What would be the expected phenotype of their progeny?
If a female fly in Drosophila melanogaster has two non-functional copies of the bicoid gene (homozygous loss-of-function allele) and she mates with a wild-type male (normal bicoid gene), What would be the expected phenotype of their progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Normal anterior-posterior patterning.
B
Abnormal peripheral-anterior patterning.
C
Defects in head and anterior body segment development.
D
Defects in the tail and posterior body segment development.