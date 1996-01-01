14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why can two embryos that arise from identical twinning have phenotypic differences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to exposure to certain chemicals or toxins
B
Because of differences in their genetic material
C
Because of differences in their amniotic sacs
D
Due to epigenetic modifications