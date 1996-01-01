2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In fruit flies, the red eye is dominant over the white eye. When a white eye female (XrXr) is crossed to a white eye male (XrY), what would be the genotype of all females and males in the F1 generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50% of the females have white eyes (XrXr, XRXr) and all the males have white eyes (XrY, XrY)
B
All of the females have white eyes (XrXr, XrXr) and all the males have white eyes (XrY, XrY)
C
All of the females have white eyes (XrXr, XrXr) and 50% of the males have red eyes (XRY, XrY)
D
None of these