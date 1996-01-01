1. Introduction to Genetics
Modern Genetics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Paternity testing is an important tool used to prove or disprove a biological parent-child relationship. What type of genetic testing can be used to determine a child's paternity?
A
Protein analysis
B
Chromosome counting
C
DNA fingerprinting
D
All of the above