11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following polypeptides will not be generated from a synthetic mRNA created by a researcher using trinucleotide repeats of UGU?
Which of the following polypeptides will not be generated from a synthetic mRNA created by a researcher using trinucleotide repeats of UGU?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cys-Cys-Cys-Cys-Cys-Cys......
B
Val-Val-Val-Val-Val-Val......
C
Leu-Leu-Leu-Leu-Leu-Leu......
D
Cys-Val-Leu-Cys-Val-Leu......