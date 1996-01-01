22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following approaches may be used to construct a phylogenetic tree of reptiles using DNA sequence data?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The presence or absence of scales on the skin of reptiles
B
The presence or absence of a particular protein
C
The nucleotide sequence of a specific gene
D
The coloration of reptiles eyes