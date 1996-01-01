22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
22. Evolutionary Genetics Phylogenetic Trees
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aminoglycoside antibiotics are not effective against amoebic dysentery caused by Entamoeba histolytica because:
Aminoglycoside antibiotics are not effective against amoebic dysentery caused by Entamoeba histolytica because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The parasite has a cell wall that the antibiotics cannot penetrate.
B
The parasite has different ribosomes for protein synthesis than the bacterial ribosomes and is not susceptible to antibiotics.
C
The parasite has developed certain enzymes that deactivate/degrade the antibiotics leading to resistance to the aminoglycosides.
D
All of these.