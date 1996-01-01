7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each nucleosome consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around a histone octamer. Can you calculate how many nucleosomes it would take to organize the entire human genome of 2.9×10⁹ base pairs into a 10 nm fiber?
Each nucleosome consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around a histone octamer. Can you calculate how many nucleosomes it would take to organize the entire human genome of 2.9×10⁹ base pairs into a 10 nm fiber?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.97 x 107 nucleosomes.
B
1.97 x 109 nucleosomes.
C
2.9 x 107 nucleosomes.
D
147 x 109 nucleosomes.