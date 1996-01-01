7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding chromosome territory?
A
Chromosome territory refers to the three-dimensional region of the nucleus occupied by a particular chromosome.
B
Chromosome territories are thought to play a role in regulating gene expression and maintaining genome stability.
C
Chromosome territories can change their position and shape within the nucleus in response to cellular processes like cell division and differentiation.
D
Each chromosome has multiple territories within the nucleus.