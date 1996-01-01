12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Northern blot analysis is a laboratory technique used to study gene expression by analyzing the presence and quantity of specific RNA molecules in a sample. In the case of studying the lac operon, a northern blot analysis can be used to determine the level of transcription of the lacZ gene under different growth conditions.
What is the expected result of the northern blot analysis for the wild-type strain in a medium containing only lactose?
Northern blot analysis is a laboratory technique used to study gene expression by analyzing the presence and quantity of specific RNA molecules in a sample. In the case of studying the lac operon, a northern blot analysis can be used to determine the level of transcription of the lacZ gene under different growth conditions.
What is the expected result of the northern blot analysis for the wild-type strain in a medium containing only lactose?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be strong visible bands
B
There will be weak or absent bands
C
There will be more unclear overlapping bands
D
None of the options is correct