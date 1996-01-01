15. Genomes and Genomics
Proteomics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is a potential method for a farmer to accurately and non-invasively observe changes in CBF gene expression in Arabidopsis plants in the field, taking into account the transient nature of gene expression and the challenges of field conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Monitoring the dynamics of root exudates for gene expression profiling.
B
Employing fluorescence-based reporter systems for real-time monitoring of gene expression.
C
Utilizing CRISPR-based techniques for in vivo visualization of CBF gene expression.
D
Employing proteomic analysis to detect changes in protein expression levels as a proxy for CBF gene expression changes.