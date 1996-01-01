13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bacteria undergo coupled transcription and translation while this process is not possible in single-celled eukaryotes e.g. yeast. Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because bacterial cells are small and less complex as compared to large eukaryotic cells.
B
Because bacterial genes are simple and therefore can be simultaneously transcribed and translated as compared to complex genes of eukaryotes.
C
Because Bacteria contain 70S ribosomes which are capable of translating the mRNA as it is being transcribed instead of 80S eukaryotic ribosomes.
D
Because Bacteria have their genome and ribosomes in the cytoplasm, while eukaryotes have them separated in the nucleus and cytoplasm.