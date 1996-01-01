13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a possible explanation of a eukaryotic gene which fails to produce a functional protein when incorporated into a bacterial chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In bacteria the codons may encode for different amino acids than in eukaryotes.
B
The eukaryotic gene may contain introns, which are non-coding regions of DNA that interrupt the coding sequence while Bacteria do not have the machinery to process introns.
C
The eukaryotic gene may require post-translational modifications, such as glycosylation or phosphorylation, that cannot be performed by bacterial enzymes.
D
The gene may be regulated by eukaryotic-specific transcription factors or regulatory elements that are not present in bacteria.
E
All of the above.
F
none of the above.