18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The disadvantages in using bacterial hosts to synthesize eukaryotic proteins is that:
The disadvantages in using bacterial hosts to synthesize eukaryotic proteins is that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
they often form inclusion bodies.
B
they cannot perform post-translational modifications on eukaryotic proteins.
C
they cannot produce active proteins with proper three-dimensional conformation.
D
all of the above.