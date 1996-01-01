12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lac operon is responsible for the production of three polypeptides that permit E. coli to utilize the sugar lactose as a carbon source for growth and metabolic energy. The lac operon is transcriptionally silent when:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
when no glucose is available and when lactose is available in the cell
B
when no lactose is available and when glucose is available in the cell
C
both a and b are correct
D
both a and b are incorrect