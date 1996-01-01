2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes autosomal recessive disorder characteristics?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the trait can only be expressed by the zygote if it inherits two mutated alleles
B
the disease or trait must be present in both parents
C
the disease or trait must be present in at least one parent
D
the trait can only be expressed by the zygote if it inherits one mutated allele