2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Drosophila's white eye is a sex-linked recessive trait. What characteristics are present in the F1 generation of a cross between a male with dominant red eyes and a white-eyed female?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All females and all males were white-eyed
B
50% of males and 50% of females white-eyed
C
All females were red-eyed and all males white-eyed
D
All females and all males were red-eyed