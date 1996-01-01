12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is correct about lysogenic cycle of a bacteriophage?
Which of the following is correct about lysogenic cycle of a bacteriophage?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It involves active virus replication, which eventually causes the host cell to burst.
B
It involves integration of the viral genome into the host genome.
C
It results in the release of up to 200 new progeny phage particles.
D
The host DNA is hydrolyzed during this cycle.