12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and has created the following strains with different genotypes:
Strain 1: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺
Strain 2: I⁺ P⁻ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺
Strain 3: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺
Strain 4: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻
The researcher wants to determine whether -galactosidase is produced in the presence and absence of the inducer for each genotype. The results of the experiment are shown in the table below:
Strain Inducer present Inducer absent
1 + -
2 - -
3 + +
4 - -
Which of the strain(s) is/are lac+?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Strains 1 and 2
B
Strains 3 and 4
C
Strains 2 and 3
D
Strains 1 and 3