12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a researcher is interested in studying gene expression in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila. What reporter gene can be used that emits light when excited by a specific wavelength of light, allowing for the visualization and quantification of gene expression in live cells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lacZ
B
lacY
C
GFP
D
lacO