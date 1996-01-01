2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
There is a 100% chance that a female will be a carrier for colorblindness when:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
both her parents are colorblind.
B
both her parents have normal vision.
C
her father is colorblind, and her mother is not a carrier and has normal vision.
D
her father has normal vision, and her mother is a carrier and has normal vision