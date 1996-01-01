2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the probability of a son being colorblind if his father is colorblind and his mother has normal vision? [Note: There is no family history of colorblindness on the mother's side]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
1/4
C
1/2
D
3/4