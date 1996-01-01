10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
________________ is a section of DNA that has multiple transcription start sites over 50-100 nucleotides and facilitates the transcription of a particular gene.
________________ is a section of DNA that has multiple transcription start sites over 50-100 nucleotides and facilitates the transcription of a particular gene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Focused promoter
B
Enhancer
C
Dispersed promoter
D
Initiator