18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Homologous recombinant transgenic mice are usually created using embryonic stem (ES) cells whereas homologous recombinant yeast is typically created through a process known as gene targeting. Which of the following statements best describes the difference between these processes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ES cells are isolated from developing mice embryos, while gene targeting involves introducing a linear DNA molecule into yeast cells.
B
Gene targeting is more efficient in mice than in yeast.
C
ES cells are single-celled fungi, while gene targeting involves the use of embryonic stem cells.
D
Homologous recombination is generally more efficient in yeast than in mice.