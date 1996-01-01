4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heterozygous person for two gene pairs AaBb, who is the offspring of AABB and aabb parents is mated with a double-recessive individual aabb. Individual genotypes and resultant numbers of offspring are as follows:
AaBb= 300
Aabb= 200
aaBb= 150
aabb= 100
What is the recombinant frequency of two gene pairs?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36.5%
B
46.7%
C
53.3%
D
63.5%