21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
An individual has an inbreeding coefficient of 0.1. It means that:
A
The individual has a 10% chance of being homozygous for a given gene
B
The individual has a 1% chance of being homozygous for a given gene
C
The person has a 0.1% chance of having a genetic disorder.
D
The individual has a 1% chance of being heterozygous for a given gene