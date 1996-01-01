4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Recombination frequencies are helpful in figuring out the order of genes on a specific chromosome. Suppose we have the following recombination frequencies:
Recombination frequency of E-F = 12.1%
Recombination frequency of F-G = 7.3%
Recombination frequency of E-G = 19.4%
Which of the following gives the correct order of genes E, F, and G in the chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E-G-F
B
G-F-E
C
F-E-G
D
E-F-G