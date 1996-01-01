3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Penetrance and Expressivity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Familial polydactyly is an autosomal dominant trait that is characterized by extra fingers or toes. One of the types of polydactyly is postaxial polydactyly type B, which has a penetrance of approximately 40%. What is the probability of a child being born with polydactyly to parents who are carriers for the trait?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
3/4
C
1/10
D
3/10