4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A genetic study of a certain disease identified three SNPs located on the same chromosome in a group of patients. Based on the genotype data of these patients, the following haplotypes were found:
Haplotype 1: TCG
Haplotype 2: CCG
Haplotype 3: TCA
Haplotype 4: TTA
Which of the following statements is most likely true about these haplotypes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They represent four different alleles of a single gene.
B
They are unlikely to be linked to the disease.
C
They are likely to be associated with the disease.
D
They are most likely caused by copy number variations.