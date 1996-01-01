17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
The EGFR gene aids in maintaining healthy cell growth and spread. Which of the following is a consequence of the exon 20 insertion mutation in this gene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lung cancer
B
Marfan syndrome
C
Duchene muscular dystrophy
D
Sickle cell anemia