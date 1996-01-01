7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of genomic DNA is treated such that the chromatin is in 10-nm fibers. If you denature the histone proteins and remove linker DNA between nucleosomes, what length of DNA do you expect to see if visualized on a agarose gel?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
~ 45 bp
B
~ 145 bp
C
~ 245 bp
D
~ 345 bp