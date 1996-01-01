18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Combined Paternity Index (CPI) serves as the basis for determining the percentage probability of paternity. Suppose we have the following PI values
Gene 1: 5.34
Gene 2: 4.21
Gene 3: 2.13
Gene 4: 3.54
Which of the following gives the correct CPI value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15.22
B
40.21
C
312.45
D
169.51