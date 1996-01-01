19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
19. Cancer Genetics Overview of Cancer
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radiation therapy utilizes high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells or slow down their growth. Which of the following is the primary side effect of radiation therapy?
Radiation therapy utilizes high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells or slow down their growth. Which of the following is the primary side effect of radiation therapy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It cannot kill the mutated cells.
B
It takes some time for it to reach the damaged cells.
C
It damages healthy cells.
D
It is effective for a few people only.