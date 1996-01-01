1. Introduction to Genetics
Modern Genetics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For eukaryotes, DNA is located inside the nucleus. How does a cell bring the genetic information from the nucleus to the cytoplasm where the production of amino acids takes place?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
Through tRNA production
Through mRNA transcription
Through rRNA generation
Through DNA synthesis