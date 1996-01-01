11. Translation
11. Translation Proteins
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The substitution of valine for glutamic acid in the β-globin chain of hemoglobin results in sickle cell anemia. Which of the following statements about sickle cell anemia is incorrect?
A
People with sickle cell anemia are born with it.
B
Sickle-shaped red blood cells don't move easily through blood vessels.
C
Sickle cell anemia is an example of Epistasis.
D
None of the above.