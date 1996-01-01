5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA from a Bacillus subtilis strain with genotype trp+tyr+ was transformed into another Bacillus subtilis strain with genotype trp−tyr−. The transformants obtained were as follows: trp−tyr+ = 100, trp+tyr− = 125 and trp+tyr+ = 175. Determine the incorrect conclusion in relation to this experiment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The frequency of cotransformation is 43.75%.
B
The high percentage indicates successful cotransformation.
C
The genes trp and tyr are not-linked.
D
The trp and tyr genes are possibly located close together on the same chromosomal fragment.