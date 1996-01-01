19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
19. Cancer Genetics Cancer Mutations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Women with breast cancer in the past can have an increased risk of ovarian cancer in the future. Which of the following statements is true?
Women with breast cancer in the past can have an increased risk of ovarian cancer in the future. Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By the age of 70, 100% of women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation will develop ovarian cancer.
B
By the age of 70, 100% of women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation will not develop ovarian cancer.
C
By the age of 70, 30% of women who have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation will develop ovarian cancer.
D
None of the above.