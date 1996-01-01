15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about DNA microarrays?
It is a method for quantifying the expression of proteins.
It is a technology for identifying single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs).
It is a tool for studying levels of gene expression.
It is a tool for studying interactions between DNA and proteins.