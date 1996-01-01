15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Functional Genomics
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Many scientists work on identifying conserved genes among species to determine the evolutionary changes among organisms. What approach is used in these investigations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
comparative anatomy
B
functional genomics
C
comparative genomics
D
ecological relationship