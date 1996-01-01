2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
X-linked dominant traits are traits that are caused by mutations on the X chromosome and exhibit a dominant inheritance pattern. Which of the following is an example of an X-linked dominant trait?
A
Aicardi syndrome
B
Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies
C
X-linked agammaglobulinemia
D
Fragile X syndrome