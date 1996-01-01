2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
This is a rare genetic disorder that affects the breakdown of long-chain fatty acids and can lead to neurological problems and adrenal gland dysfunction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lesch-Nyhan syndrome
B
Fragile X syndrome
C
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy
D
X-linked retinitis pigmentosa